Collinsville woman sentenced to 40 years for 2016 murder

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Madison County woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2016 murder in Carbondale.

Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

On August 30, 2016, burned human remains were discovered at a fire scene in a wooded area in the 900 block of East Main Street. Investigators later identified the remains as those of Robin Stief, 39, of Salem. Stief had previously been reported as missing.

Anderson, along with Lauren Stinde and Robert Dennis, were arrested for Stief's murder.

As part of her plea, Anderson agreed to cooperate with authorities and admitted that she and the others caused Stief's death.

"The evidence established that Stief was hit in the head with a hammer, strangled with a belt and suffocated with a pillow before she died at an apartment located on South Marion in Carbondale. After she died, her body was placed into a large trash can and wheeled from the apartment to a location on East Main Street where it was set on fire to prevent the discovery of her murder," stated the Jackson County State's Attorney's office in a release Friday.

Anderson was sentenced to 35 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge and five years for concealment of a homicidal death. She must serve 100 percent of the murder sentence and at least 50 percent of the concealment sentence.

Lauren Stinde has pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Robert Dennis has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a jury trial.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.