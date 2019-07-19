Collinsville woman sentenced to 40 years for 2016 murder

(CNN) -- A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
(CNN) -- A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
(WSIL) -- Staff at the National Weather Service in Nebraska baked biscuits to illustrate just how quickly a parked car can heat up.
(WSIL) -- Staff at the National Weather Service in Nebraska baked biscuits to illustrate just how quickly a parked car can heat up.
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- 2019 is on pace to be one of the wettest years on record for parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The period of of January through June was the wettest in Illinois history.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- 2019 is on pace to be one of the wettest years on record for parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The period of of January through June was the wettest in Illinois history.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
WSIL -- If you are looking for employment, there are a variety of opportunities in this edition of Job Squad.
WSIL -- If you are looking for employment, there are a variety of opportunities in this edition of Job Squad.
(WSIL) -- Special Olympics is kicking off its fundraising efforts in a count-down to the Region K Duck Derby in August.
(WSIL) -- Special Olympics is kicking off its fundraising efforts in a count-down to the Region K Duck Derby in August.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois businesses come together to showcase their products and network.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois businesses come together to showcase their products and network.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warnings remains in effect until Sunday evening as the combination of heat and humidity will once again put the heat index back in the triple digits Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warnings remains in effect until Sunday evening as the combination of heat and humidity will once again put the heat index back in the triple digits Friday.