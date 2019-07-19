Lawyers: Actor is a victim, special prosecutor unneeded - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawyers: Actor is a victim, special prosecutor unneeded

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Lawyers for Jussie Smollett have filed motions contending that because the "Empire" TV actor was a victim a judge should reverse his appointment of a special prosecutor.

Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin last month named a special prosecutor to investigate why State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office dropped all charges alleging Smollett made up the attack to promote his career.

Smollett's defense attorneys in motions filed Friday said the case has been "a travesty of justice." They want Toomin to drop the special prosecutor appointment, or limit an investigation to "potential misconduct" by prosecutors and police.

The case began in January with Smollett's allegations he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. He was eventually arrested on charges he lied to police. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.