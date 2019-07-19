Missouri governor's trip cut after plane issues; no injuries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor's trip cut after plane issues; no injuries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other passengers are safe after a problem with the governor's plane caused the pilot to turn around mid-trip.

A release from Parson's office says an issue with a required system on the plane prompted the Missouri Highway Patrol pilot to turn back in the middle of a Friday flight to Kansas City. The pilot returned to Columbia Regional Airport and landed without incident.

Parson cancelled his scheduled visit to Park University because of the problem. He says he hopes to reschedule.

