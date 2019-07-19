Former governor candidate Jeanne Ives running for Congress - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former governor candidate Jeanne Ives running for Congress

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Former state lawmaker and candidate for Illinois governor Jeanne Ives is seeking the Republican nomination for a suburban Chicago congressional district.

The conservative from Wheaton has filed paperwork for a 2020 bid in a district west and northwest of Chicago.

The seat was held by a Republican for decades before Democrat Sean Casten defeated GOP Rep. Peter Roskam last year.

Ives is a conservative who ran against GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner in the 2018 Republican primary.

She's now challenging Rauner's running mate, former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, for the GOP nomination in Illinois' 6th district. Sanguinetti joined the race earlier this year.

