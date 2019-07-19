Officials warn drivers to watch out for pavement 'blowups' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials warn drivers to watch out for pavement 'blowups'

Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for pavement "blowups" as temperatures soar.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the problem happens when the road surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. KMBC-TV reports that the crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp.

Crews continue to monitor other state routes to make repairs as soon as they occur.

Kansas City district maintenance engineer Lynelle Luther urged drivers to use "extra caution" and slow down if they come across a pavement blowup. He says drivers also should report the problem so crews can make repairs as soon as possible. Several blowups already have happened.

