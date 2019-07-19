Missouri man sentenced in rape, kidnapping of Kansas deputy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced in rape, kidnapping of Kansas deputy

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a Kansas sheriff's deputy.

Brady Newman-Caddell, of Independence, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty last year to rape, kidnapping and sodomy.

William Luth, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was sentenced last year to more than 41 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Prosecutors said the two men kidnapped the Johnson County deputy in October 2016. They forced her into a car and took turns raping and sodomizing her before eventually releasing her.

They were also charged in the February 2016 rape of an Independence woman.

Luth pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced in January to 30 years. The case against Newman-Caddell in the Missouri case is pending.

