Paducah, Cobden, and Murphysboro already wetter than yearly average

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- 2019 is on pace to be one of the wettest years on record for parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. 

The period of of January through June was the wettest in Illinois history with a statewide average totaling 28.22 inches, which is 8.55 inches above the long-term average dating back to 1895. 

Through July 19, Paducah has seen its wettest start to a year ever, recording more rainfall in the six and a half month stretch than it averages for the entire year. Rain early this week pushed Paducah up to 49.53 inches of rain for the year. The annual average is 49.08 inches. 

Our rainfall records at WSIL date back to 1988 where the average annual rainfall for the year is 46.57 inches. Several places in and around southern Illinois have already topped that number. 

Observed rainfall through July 19, 2019

Paducah -- 49.53"
Cobden -- 47.35"
Murphysboro -- 46.71"
Cape Girardeau -- 46.35"
New Burnside -- 42.81"
Ridgway -- 39.67"
Marion -- 38.90"
Metropolis -- 37.47"
Mt. Vernon -- 36.32"
Du Quoin -- 35.71"
Benton (IL) -- 35.30"
Golconda -- 34.41"

Data is collected through the CoCoRaHS program. If interested in being a CoCoRaHS observer and more information about the program, visit their website
 

