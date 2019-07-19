Paducah, Cobden, and Murphysboro already wetter than yearly average

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- 2019 is on pace to be one of the wettest years on record for parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The period of of January through June was the wettest in Illinois history.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
WSIL -- If you are looking for employment, there are a variety of opportunities in this edition of Job Squad.
(WSIL) -- Special Olympics is kicking off its fundraising efforts in a count-down to the Region K Duck Derby in August.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois businesses come together to showcase their products and network.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warnings remains in effect until Sunday evening as the combination of heat and humidity will once again put the heat index back in the triple digits Friday.
MARION (WSIL) -- You could soon have the option of flying to Chicago from the Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.
(WSIL) -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Murphysboro is hosting a special Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation ceremony this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is once again open in Carbondale, after closing its doors in 2015.
