Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of child

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Jonathan Bieniek, 33, of Mt. Vernon, was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County court. He was previously found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault during a jury trial in June. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the charges stemmed from a December 2018 investigation. 
 

