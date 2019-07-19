Environmental head announces $2M program for Great Lakes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CLEVELAND (AP) - The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $2 million grant program to clean up the shorelines and waters of the Great Lakes.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler during an appearance Friday in Cleveland says the grants will be available to state and local governments, nonprofit groups and universities for cleanup programs.

Wheeler says removing trash from U.S. waterways is an EPA priority.

The program is part of the EPA's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. It will fund up to a dozen projects, with the largest amount set at $500,000.

The EPA is seeking projects that will address trash on beaches, shorelines, harbors and rivers. It will also fund litter prevention and education programs.

Grant applications will be accepted starting in October, with awards announced in February.

