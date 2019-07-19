Man pleads guilty to kicking cat like football in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads guilty to kicking cat like football in Missouri

Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to kicking a cat like a ball on a Kansas City high school football field in an act that was captured on video and posted to Snapchat.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnathan Taylor, of Kansas City, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty Thursday to misdemeanor animal abuse. He also was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service and to donate $500 to an animal shelter.

Court records say the cat was found dead in May 2018 at Center High School, where Taylor had been a student.

Police say the person who recorded the video identified Taylor as the man kicking the cat in the video. A voice can be heard on the recording yelling "field goal!"

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

