Job Squad: July 19, 2019

(WSIL) -- There are a variety of employment opportunities in this edition of Job Squad.

Pepsi MidAmerica in Marion is hiring vending technicians. The position is full-time and you'll be responsible for maintenance on outside, inside and in-store vending machines. The ideal candidate should be mechanically inclined, be a problem solver and be able to move at least 50 pounds. The schedule is Monday-Friday, but you must be willing to work evenings and weekends as needed. You can apply online and in person at 2605 W. Main St. Marion. IL. 62959 or call (618) 998-3211 and ask for Cristina Waddell.

Burris Disposal is looking for a residential route driver. Responsibilities include maintaining a trash route, inspecting vehicles and performing routine maintenance. Salary ranges from $30,000 to $36,000 a year. The right candidate must have a Class C driver's license and be over 21. You can apply in person at the office at 681 Burris Rd. Murphysboro, IL 62966 or call (618) 549-2008.

Recruiters from the Census Bureau will be at the ManTraCon Corporation over the next few weeks. They'll be presenting and discussing various positions available with the Census Bureau. Interested candidates can apply for positions during the event every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. until August 27. You can stop by the American Job Center at the Illinois Centre Mall at 3000 W. Deyoung Street, Suite 800-B in Marion.

In this week's Dream Job, if you have an interest in the Royal Family, Kensington Palace needs a Diary Coordinator. The position is specifically for Kate Middleton and Prince William. Responsibilities include scheduling of engagement and events for the royal couple. You'll also have to provide regular briefings and weekly overviews for the pair, but you better act fast, Monday is the deadline to apply.