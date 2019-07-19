Suspicious death under investigation in southwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspicious death under investigation in southwest Missouri

Posted: Updated:

NIXA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are interviewing a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman in southwest Missouri.

KYTV reports that the woman was found unconscious Thursday night in Nixa. Police haven't released any other details, including how the woman died or her name. Nixa is located just south of Springfield.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.