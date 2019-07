WSIL -- Special Olympics is kicking off it's fundraising efforts in count-down to the Region K Duck Derby in August.

The Bags Tournament is Saturday, July 21 from 5-10p.m. at Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center in Elkville.

There is still time to register. Check in is from 5-5:45pm. For more information call (618) 568-2739 or click here.

The Southern Illinois Ducky Derby Dash is September 1 at the Du Quoin State Fair. You can find more information here.