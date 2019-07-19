Heat index 105 to 110 Friday, relief arrives next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warnings remains in effect until Sunday evening as the combination of heat and humidity will once again put the heat index back in the triple digits Friday afternoon.

Morning temperatures are already in the low 70s and with less cloud cover expected Friday, temperatures will likely push into the low to mid 90s. The heat index during the peak of the afternoon will top 105 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While the afternoon will be the worst of the conditions, the high humidity keeps nighttime temperatures from cooling off much.

- Never leave pets/kids inside a parked car

- Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

- Reduce strenuous activities, especially during the afternoon

- Find as much shade and/or air conditioning as possible

- If outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

A cold front will sweep through the region Sunday night and bring relief in the way of cooler temperatures and lower humidity early next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.