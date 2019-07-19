Heat index 105 to 110 Friday, relief arrives next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Excessive Heat Warnings remains in effect until Sunday evening as the combination of heat and humidity will once again put the heat index back in the triple digits Friday.
MARION (WSIL) -- You could soon have the option of flying to Chicago from the Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.
(WSIL) -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Murphysboro is hosting a special Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation ceremony this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is once again open in Carbondale, after closing its doors in 2015.
Marion (WSIL) -- During this heat wave many folks are likely using fans to stay cool.
(CNN) -- After shutting down all stores nationwide, Toys "R" Us is making a comeback. Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, made the announcement Thursday that the company is being reborn in the U.S.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Spark Church in McClure is giving 'blessing boxes' to locals and residents in nearby communities.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders celebrate the revival of a local business.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department is urging residents to watch out for places with standing water as it could welcome mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.
MARION (WSIL) -- Deaths from opioids continue to be a huge concern and health officials are now looking to employers for help with the epidemic.
