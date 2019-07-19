Boy hurt when rides collide at Chicago-area church festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boy hurt when rides collide at Chicago-area church festival

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.

The accident happened Thursday evening at St. Christopher Fiesta in Midlothian. Fire Chief Stephen Hotwagner tells the Chicago Sun-Times the rides were unoccupied. Hotwagner says the boy was taken to a hospital. Detail on his condition wasn't immediately released.

WLS-TV reports one ride called "Pharaoh's Fury," a swinging ship with two large heads on either side, smashed into the "Freak Out" ride - knocking off one of the large heads.

Separately Thursday evening in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, police say the track broke on a small roller coaster called the "Iron Dragon" at the Plainfield Fest carnival. Police say a woman fell from the ride and had minor injuries.

