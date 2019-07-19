University receives $25M donation for international students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University receives $25M donation for international students

CHICAGO (AP) - The University of Chicago has received a $25 million donation from an unnamed benefactor to support the financial aid program for international students.

University President Robert J. Zimmer says in a statement Thursday the gift will allow more international students to benefit from and contribute to the University of Chicago's "transformative educational environment."

While Zimmer did not name the donor, he said the gift follows a $10 million donation from the same anonymous person to the university located in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Zimmer says welcoming international students and scholars "enhances all of the university's efforts in research and education."

