6-state trooper project to focus on Move Over law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol in Ohio and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project will be collaborating on education and enforcement of the Move Over law.

The patrol says the high-visibility enforcement begins Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and ends July 27, at 11:59 p.m. It will include Ohio troopers and state police from Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

Ohio law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching vehicles with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. Motorists should slow down and proceed cautiously, if they can't move over due to traffic, weather conditions, or lack of a second lane.

Fifty states have a Move Over law.

The trooper partnership provides law enforcement and security services involving highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

