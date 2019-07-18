Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation this weekend

Posted: Updated:
St. Francis CARE St. Francis CARE

(WSIL) -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Murphysboro is hosting a special Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation ceremony this weekend.

Seven of the shelter's dogs who have trained for 12 weeks with inmates at the Vienna Correctional Center will mark the completion of their training, and be ready to head to a forever home on Saturday, July 20 at noon.

During these 12 weeks the offenders, under the supervision of a professional trainer learned how to train, groom and care for these dogs. And the dogs benefit from some much needed training to help them become more adoptable.

Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart, as a few of the soon-to-be graduates are still looking for their forever homes.

You can visit the shelter's Facebook page for more information.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.