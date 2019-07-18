Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation this weekend

(WSIL) -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Murphysboro is hosting a special Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation ceremony this weekend.

Seven of the shelter's dogs who have trained for 12 weeks with inmates at the Vienna Correctional Center will mark the completion of their training, and be ready to head to a forever home on Saturday, July 20 at noon.

During these 12 weeks the offenders, under the supervision of a professional trainer learned how to train, groom and care for these dogs. And the dogs benefit from some much needed training to help them become more adoptable.

Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart, as a few of the soon-to-be graduates are still looking for their forever homes.

You can visit the shelter's Facebook page for more information.