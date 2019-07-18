Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation this weekend

MARION (WSIL) -- You could soon have the option of flying to Chicago from the Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.
(WSIL) -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Murphysboro is hosting a special Prison Pawsilbilities Graduation ceremony this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is once again open in Carbondale, after closing its doors in 2015.
Marion (WSIL) -- During this heat wave many folks are likely using fans to stay cool.
(CNN) -- After shutting down all stores nationwide, Toys "R" Us is making a comeback. Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, made the announcement Thursday that the company is being reborn in the U.S.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Spark Church in McClure is giving 'blessing boxes' to locals and residents in nearby communities.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders celebrate the revival of a local business.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department is urging residents to watch out for places with standing water as it could welcome mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.
MARION (WSIL) -- Deaths from opioids continue to be a huge concern and health officials are now looking to employers for help with the epidemic.
(WSIL) -- An alligator named Chance the Snapper has been drawing attention in Chicago this week after presumably being dumped by its owner.
