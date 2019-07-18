Pizza Hut reopens in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pizza Hut reopens in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Pizza Hut is once again open in Carbondale, after closing its doors in 2015.

The new location (310 E Walnut Street) is a carryout and delivery only location. There is no indoor seating for eating.

The Pizza Hut/ WingStreet restaurant opened for business Wednesday.

