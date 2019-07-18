Toys 'R' Us is coming back with new stores - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(CNN) -- After shutting down all stores nationwide, Toys "R" Us is making a comeback.

Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, made the announcement Thursday that the company is being reborn in the U.S.

The retailer is opening two permanent sites in November, one in Houston, Texas and another in Paramus, New Jersey.

The new stores are almost unrecognizable with tech-infused and engaging kid-friendly designs. They will still sell toys, but fewer of them.

The stores will be open before the holiday shopping season later this year.

The company says they plan to open additional stores within the U.S. over the course of 2020.

Toys "R" Us plans to open another 70 stores overseas as well. Nine-hundred locations still remain open in Europe and Asia.
 

