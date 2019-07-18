Anderson's Warehouse Furniture celebrates reopening after fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Anderson's Warehouse Furniture celebrates reopening after fire

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders celebrate the revival of a local business. Anderson's Warehouse Furniture moved into the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion a few weeks ago.

The business called Pittsburg home for nearly 40 years, until a fire destroyed the old building last year.

MORE: Massive fire destroys Pittsburg business

Owner Lowell Anderson said business has been great since the move, "I've always had a calm peace about it, you know, like something good was going to come out of this. So we just kind of took our time and searched for buildings and this one came available."

The Marion Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business Thursday.

