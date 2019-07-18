Church giving 'blessing boxes' to flood victims

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Spark Church in McClure is giving 'blessing boxes' to locals and residents in nearby communities.

Spark Church member Sarah Webb says the gesture is thanks to Fellowship Arms in Scott City, Missouri, which recently gifted them with money.

Those funds are being used to buy food, drinks, cleaning supplies, and toiletries and then put together as "blessing boxes."

Webb says anyone who lives in the 62957 zip code and has been impacted by flooding can come to Spark Church and pick out their own items or have a box delivered.

"Your house may not be in water but you’ve been affected if you have to drive an hour and a half (to Cape Girardeau)," Webb explains. "I drive an hour and a half to get to Cape Girardeau, and I've been doing that once a week to get everything done all in one day."

Cape Girardeau, Missouri is the nearest town where McClure residents can run errands, but drivers have to take a detours because the roadways are flooded.

Although Webb has not personally delivered a 'blessing box', she says other volunteers have told her how much they're appreciated.

"I’ve heard stories of taking a box to someone who was not expecting it to come and said 'You just don’t realize what you just did'," she says.

One McClure resident to take advantage of the donations is Seana Hale, who has a three-week old son, Corbin, and two older children.

Hale says even though her home is not underwater, flooding has impacted her whole life such as Corbin's way into this world.

"We had to deliver in Carbondale," Hale recalls. "They said if we would have been 10 minutes later, we would have been delivering in our car."

Now that he's home, it's been a challenge to feed him.

"You can't just go and make a bottle straight out of the faucet. You have to boil your water or bottled water," she says.

Hale says the donations like water bottles have been helping them along, especially since her family is spending more in gas money to get to work in Cape Girardeau, "They mean the world, because not only are we spending our money-- extra money on gas-- that's extra money we wouldn't have for going and buying a case of water."

To continue these 'blessing boxes', Spark Church could use small card board boxes, toilet paper, and Gatorade.

The church can safely be reached by traveling on Route 3 North or call volunteer Jamie Myers at (573) 270-4680.