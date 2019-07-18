Bevin issues call for special legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin has formally set the agenda for a special legislative session that begins Friday. The lone issue in his formal call on Thursday is pension relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies strapped by surging retirement costs.

The governor has spent weeks building support for a proposal to cushion the regional universities and quasi-public agencies from sharply higher pension payments that started this month. Those agencies include county health departments and rape crisis centers.

Bevin's team has expressed confidence he has secured enough votes to pass his proposal.

The Republican-led legislature is set to convene at 8 a.m. Friday.

Lawmakers are hoping to wrap up the session in five working days.

The governor has the sole authority to call and set the agenda for a special legislative session.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.