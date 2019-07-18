Women accused in cut-from-womb case charged in baby's death

CHICAGO (AP) - A mother and daughter accused of cutting the baby from a Chicago woman's womb are now also charged with murder in the baby's death.



Cook County prosecutors announced in a Thursday email the latest charge against 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and 26-year-old Desire Figueroa. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.



The women were already charged with first-degree murder in the April killing of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered days after Clarisa Figueroa went to a hospital with the gravely ill newborn, claiming it was hers. Authorities say the two women strangled Ochoa-Lopez and then cut the baby boy from her womb.





When the brain-damaged infant died in June, police said they expected to bring additional murder charges against the defendants.

