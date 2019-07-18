Chance the Snapper inspires message of caution from IDNR

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders celebrate the revival of a local business.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department is urging residents to watch out for places with standing water as it could welcome mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.
MARION (WSIL) -- Deaths from opioids continue to be a huge concern and health officials are now looking to employers for help with the epidemic.
(WSIL) -- An alligator named Chance the Snapper has been drawing attention in Chicago this week after presumably being dumped by its owner.
PEORIA (AP) - The family of a Chinese scholar abducted and killed by an Illinois man says that they do not agree with a jury's decision sentence him to life in prison rather than death.
CHICAGO (AP) - A mother and daughter accused of cutting the baby from a Chicago woman's womb are now also charged with murder in the baby's death.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures in the 90s with high humidity will make for heat index values topping 105 the next few days.
(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost has introduced legislation to make Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site a national park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning.
