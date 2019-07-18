Chance the Snapper inspires message of caution from IDNR

(WSIL) -- An alligator named Chance the Snapper has been drawing attention in Chicago this week after presumably being dumped by its owner.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) officials say while most reptile owners are responsible, many species require more space and attention than most people can reasonably provide.

Scott Ballard, a herpetologist with IDNR, says southern Illinois has also seen its fair share of dumped reptiles in the past.

“There was a large African Spur Thigh Tortoise that weighed about 50 pounds that was crossing route 146 just west of Vienna. Had a car hit that, it would have been like hitting a boulder.”

IDNR officials recommend contacting their offices if you have any questions about keeping a certain animal, or the steps needed to legally keep it as a pet.

They urge those interested in these exotic pets to think twice before making a long-term commitment.