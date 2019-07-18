Chance the Snapper inspires message of caution from IDNR - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chance the Snapper inspires message of caution from IDNR

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- An alligator named Chance the Snapper has been drawing attention in Chicago this week after presumably being dumped by its owner. 

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) officials say while most reptile owners are responsible, many species require more space and attention than most people can reasonably provide. 

Scott Ballard, a herpetologist with IDNR, says southern Illinois has also seen its fair share of dumped reptiles in the past. 

“There was a large African Spur Thigh Tortoise that weighed about 50 pounds that was crossing route 146 just west of Vienna. Had a car hit that, it would have been like hitting a boulder.”

IDNR officials recommend contacting their offices if you have any questions about keeping a certain animal, or the steps needed to legally keep it as a pet. 

They urge those interested in these exotic pets to think twice before making a long-term commitment.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.