How to stay cool in this heat wave

MARION (WSIL) -- During this heat wave, many folks are likely using fans to stay cool. But a fan and some shade aren’t necessarily enough to keep you cool in this heat.

A fan can cool you off, but if it's blowing hot air, it’s only effective if you are sweating. The evaporation of the sweat from your skin is what ultimately makes you feel cooler.

Carrie Eldridge, the Director of Health Education at the Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department says that is why it's important to stay hydrated.

“Keep drinking that one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes to keep your body hydrated. Because again once you feel thirsty, your body is already becoming dehydrated, and you want to avoid that. You don’t want to become dehydrated, especially in these hot temperatures,” Eldridge said.

If you don’t have the ability to stay cool, experts recommend finding a cooling center such as a police department, library, or even a shopping mall.