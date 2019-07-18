Woman committed to state hospital after mother's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman committed to state hospital after mother's death

WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) - A 52-year-old Warrenton woman charged with fatally stabbing her mother has been found unfit for trial and committed to a state mental hospital.

Marlene Wynn is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mildred Brune in Warren County. Police say Brune was found dead on the floor of Wynn's home in September 2018 with a butcher knife nearby.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Associate Circuit Judge Richard Scheibe filed Wynn's commitment order on July 11.

Police say Brune suffered severe head trauma, a slashed throat and other stab wounds. Wynn was also injured but she survived.

