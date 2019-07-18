High humidity sticks around

WSIL - Afternoon temperatures in the 90s with high humidity will make for afternoon heat index values topping 105 the next few days. Early morning temperatures will offer little relief with readings expected to jump into the 80s shortly after sunset.

A break from the heat and humidity is likely next week but we encourage all to be safe while outdoors until that relief arrives.

Jim has a 7 day outlook with some very different conditions in it on News 3 this evening.