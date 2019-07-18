Ferguson man charged in deadly shooting outside market - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ferguson man charged in deadly shooting outside market

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old Ferguson man is charged in a fatal shooting outside a business.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Jeremiah Peebles with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Tuesday's shooting outside Sam's Meat Market in Ferguson.

Twenty-year-old Keith Spencer died in the shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents indicate a store manager kicked Peebles and Spencer out of the business because they were arguing. The charging document says both men had guns but Spencer handed his to the store manager during the argument. Police say Spencer hit Peebles twice, prompting Peebles to shoot.

Peebles is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

