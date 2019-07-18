Heat wave forecast prompts Chicago public housing checks

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

Public housing officials in Chicago are planning wellbeing checks on residents as the heat and humidity are expected to mount to dangerous levels as part of a wave of sweltering weather covering a substantial portion of the U.S.

Chicago's Housing Authority says routine checks also will be done to make sure the temperature in housing units is at safe levels. Window air conditioners are available for emergency situations.

Excessive heat warnings were posted Thursday by the National Weather Service from central Nebraska and Missouri into western Ohio and parts of West Virginia. An excessive heat watch was put in place for the Cleveland area, part of New York state and parts of the East Coast.

Temperatures topping 100 degrees (38 Celsius) were expected for the southern and central High Plains.

