SI Made: Viewers share what they love about Southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- This weekend's SI Made Expo in Marion showcases products made and destinations throughout southern Illinois.

As visitors made their way through the Expo, visiting booths and trying samples, News 3 wanted to know what they love most about our area.

The answers ranged from the weather, to the region's lakes and scenery, to small businesses supporting each other.

What do you love about southern Illinois? Email us or share your thoughts on social media using the hashtags - #SIMade and #ILoveSI.