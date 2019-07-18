Man electrocuted while working on farm irrigation system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man electrocuted while working on farm irrigation system

DEER GROVE, Ill. (AP) - An electrician in northwestern Illinois is dead after being electrocuted while working on an irrigation system in a farm field.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release that 48-year-old Shannon John Pierceson was working on an irrigator in a field in Deer Grove on Wednesday afternoon when he was electrocuted. Sauk Valley Media reports that he was taken to CGH Medical Center in nearby Sterling, where he was pronounced details.

The paper reports that Pierceson's death comes almost exactly eight years after two 14-year-old girls died when they came in contact with an electrified irrigation system on a Tampico farm.

