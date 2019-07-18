Across US, clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Across US, clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants

By DAVID CRARY and HANNAH GRABENSTEIN
Associated Press

So far this week, anticipated nationwide immigration raids have not materialized at the expected magnitude. Yet the mere prospect of such raids has prompted legions of pastors, rabbis and their congregations across the United States stand ready to help vulnerable immigrants with offers of sanctuary and other services.

Jewish rabbis have organized a network of more than 70 synagogues nationwide committed to supporting immigrants and asylum seekers, whether through providing sanctuary or other assistance.

Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service has launched a similar campaign, seeking to recruit places of worship willing to provide sanctuary

In Chicago, Catholic Charities says it's trying to figure out ways to provide more assistance to immigrant families who are now afraid to leave their homes.

