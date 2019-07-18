Land of Lincoln Goodwill drops play lay off disabled workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is backing off a decision to lay off workers with disabilities because of Illinois' minimum wage law.

President Sharon Durbin says, "We apologize for this error in judgment."

The State Journal-Register reports that the group had blamed an increase in the state's minimum wage for a decision to lay off 12 workers with disabilities. The newspaper says the Springfield-based group has permission from the federal government to pay less than the minimum wage.

State lawmakers say money was included in the budget to help certain groups manage the higher wage, which rises to $9.25 per hour in January. It will be $15 by 2025.

In the last fiscal year, Land of Lincoln Goodwill was paid nearly $689,000 by the state for pre-vocation skill-building services.

