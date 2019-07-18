Driver fleeing from gunman dies in fiery St. Louis crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver fleeing from gunman dies in fiery St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a driver crashed his car in St. Louis while trying to get away from a gunman and died when the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say someone had fired shots late Wednesday into the victim's vehicle, which caused him to speed off and then crash near Amherst Park in the city's West End neighborhood. A 16-year-old female passenger managed to escape unharmed before the fire started.

Police haven't identified the man whose body was pulled from the burned-out car or released a possible motive in the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating.

