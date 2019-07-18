Bost introduces bill to make Cahokia Mounds a national park

(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost has introduced legislation to make Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site a national park.

The Cahokia Mounds and Mississippian Culture National Historic Park would include mounds in Madison, St. Clair, and Monroe counties, as well as Sugarloaf Mound in St. Louis.

The park would be jointly managed between the park service and local stakeholders.

“Cahokia Mounds is a significant archaeological treasure,” said Bost. “Southern Illinois was once home to one of the largest civilizations in what is now the United States, and Cahokia was the center of this ancient civilization. Making Cahokia Mounds and associated mounds sites in the region part of our national park system will help elevate this resource in our nation’s consciousness and deepen our understanding of the peoples and cultures of our past. I appreciate the dedication of HeartLands Conservancy and all of the state and local leaders who helped make this effort a reality.”

Cahokia Mounds is a 2,200 acre state historic site made up of more than 70 mounds. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a National Historic Landmark, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

I just signed my bill to make Cahokia Mounds a national park – the last step before officially introducing a bill in the House. Excited to preserve our past well into the future. — Rep. Mike Bost, July 18, 2019






