Bost introduces bill to make Cahokia Mounds a national park

(WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost has introduced legislation to make Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site a national park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning.
WSIL -- It's mostly about cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two German Shepherd's looking for a new home.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning will run through Sunday afternoon as the combination of afternoon heat and humidity with push the heat index between 105 and 110 and then along with warm overnight lows, it will be hard to find much relief.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois employers who conduct random drug testing for marijuana will soon have to stop those tests.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The folks at the Massac County Youth Fair, put a lot of effort into keeping livestock cool on hot days.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new law takes effect Wednesday, requiring Illinois gun dealers to get a license through the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Senate Democrat is calling on the FBI to review a Russian company's trendy smartphone app that transforms faces from photos into younger and older images of the person, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion fire department is expanding its current fire station.
