Some in GOP chastise Trump rally's cries to 'send her back' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some in GOP chastise Trump rally's cries to 'send her back'

Posted: Updated:

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Some Republicans are criticizing the chants of "send her back" by the crowed at a rally with President Donald Trump.

But none of those who have spoken so far are directly taking on Trump after he stirred up his supporters by reviling young Democratic congresswomen who've criticized him and suggesting they leave the U.S. Trump spoke Wednesday night in North Carolina.

The four lawmakers include a black woman, a Hispanic and two Muslims.

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer heads the House GOP's campaign arm, and told reporters Thursday "there's no place" for such chants.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that the crowd's call was "ugly, wrong & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time to "lower the rhetoric" about racism.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.