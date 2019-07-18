Rural Ohio county shows the impact of opioid influx - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rural Ohio county shows the impact of opioid influx

Posted: Updated:

By ANGIE WANG and JOHN MINCHILLO
Associated Press

JACKSON, Ohio (AP) - Newly released prescription opioid statistics underscore how widespread pill use has been in towns and small cities of America's Appalachian (ap-ah-LA'-chihn) region.

In Jackson County, Ohio, for example, an average yearly total of 107 opioid pills for every resident were distributed over a seven-year period. Such numbers shock even those trying to help the communities cope with increased crime, overcrowded jails, overwhelmed social services agencies and at-capacity treatment centers.

The drug data made public by a federal court in Cleveland that is overseeing lawsuits against drug companies shows that the number of painkiller pills distributed soared as the nation's overdose epidemic grew over a seven-year period through 2012.

The sheriff in hard-hit Perry County, Kentucky, says he sees the consequences every day.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.