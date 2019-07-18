Rural Ohio county shows the impact of opioid influx

By ANGIE WANG and JOHN MINCHILLO

Associated Press

JACKSON, Ohio (AP) - Newly released prescription opioid statistics underscore how widespread pill use has been in towns and small cities of America's Appalachian (ap-ah-LA'-chihn) region.

In Jackson County, Ohio, for example, an average yearly total of 107 opioid pills for every resident were distributed over a seven-year period. Such numbers shock even those trying to help the communities cope with increased crime, overcrowded jails, overwhelmed social services agencies and at-capacity treatment centers.

The drug data made public by a federal court in Cleveland that is overseeing lawsuits against drug companies shows that the number of painkiller pills distributed soared as the nation's overdose epidemic grew over a seven-year period through 2012.

The sheriff in hard-hit Perry County, Kentucky, says he sees the consequences every day.

