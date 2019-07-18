Organizers talk details of upcoming Southern Illinois Made Expo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Organizers talk details of upcoming Southern Illinois Made Expo

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois businesses are coming together to showcase their products and network.

The Southern Illinois Made Expo is Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at The Pavilion in Marion. It starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. each day. 

Senator Dale Fowler and Jason Powell of Pepsi Mid-America stopped by the station to talk about the upcoming event with the News 3 This Morning Crew.

Senator Fowler said this is a great way for businesses to showcase their products, job openings and destinations available in southern Illinois. Powell added that all proceeds from admission and exhibitor fees will go toward Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

You can see the full interviews in the videos above. 

For more information visit  Southern Illinois Made Expo's website.

