St. Louis prosecutor defends hiring outside lawyer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis prosecutor defends hiring outside lawyer

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is defending her office's hiring of outside legal counsel as part of the investigation of William Tisaby, the man she hired to investigate former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner testified Wednesday under subpoena in a resident's lawsuit. She called the investigation of Tisaby a "political attack" on her and her office.

Tisaby was indicted last month for allegedly lying during a deposition in the Greitens case. The indictment said Gardner failed to correct Tisaby's lies and made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge. She hasn't been charged. The investigation continues.

Legal bills for Gardner and her office are expected to exceed $225,000.

Greiten's criminal case was eventually dropped, but he resigned in June 2018.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.