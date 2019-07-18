Backroads: Pomona Winery

POMONA (WSIL) -- The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail is packed with visitors looking to taste and experience what southern Illinois has to offer. But of all the wineries in the area, there's only one that's grape-free. Pomona Winery specializes in making non-grape wines and uses all locally grown fruit.

George Majka and Jayne broke ground on Pomona Winery in 1989 and opened as a licensed winery in 1991. Majka says in 1995, they teamed up with Alto Vineyards, Owl Creek Vineyards, as well as the Carbondale and Southernmost Illinois Tourism bureaus to create the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis' tour of the winery.

For more information visit Pomona Winery's website.