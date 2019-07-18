5 rescued after boat hits Chicago Lake Michigan break wall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5 rescued after boat hits Chicago Lake Michigan break wall

CHICAGO (AP) - Fire officials say five people were rescued from Lake Michigan after their boat crashed into a break wall near Chicago's Maggie Daley Park.

The Chicago Fire Department says two of the passengers were injured when they were ejected Wednesday night from the 25-foot (7.6-meter) powerboat onto the break wall near Queen's Landing.

WLS-TV reports that fire officials say both passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, while a third person was in fair to serious condition at that hospital.

The boat's two other passengers were taken to Rush University Medical Center, where they were reported to be in good condition.

Officials say speed may have been a factor in the boat's crash.

Information from: WLS-TV.

