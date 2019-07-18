Poker Run & Cruise Night for a good cause.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19 in downtown McLeansboro and ends at 11 p.m. Registration will be on the southside of the courthouse lawn as well as parking.

The night will include a 12-mile cruise route all within city limits, a poker run, live entertainment, and food vendors.

Organizers Quentin Sullivan and Terry Savage stopped by the studio to chat with the News 3 This Morning crew about the fundraiser. You can see their interview in the video above.

More information about the event can be found here.