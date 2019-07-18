Man charged with sexually abusing girl at his mom's day care - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with sexually abusing girl at his mom's day care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl while working at the day care center his mother owns.

Prosecutors filed statutory sodomy charges this week against 18-year-old Joseph Hammerly and charges of child endangerment and failure to report against his mother, 47-year-old Emily Hammerly. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court records say the Little Learner Day Care business manager approached Emily Hammerly after the girl reported the assault and was instructed to tell the child "we don't talk like that." The manager also talked to the girl's parents, who called police.

Emily Hammerly told detectives she allowed her son to continue working because it didn't appear he was "hiding" anything but made sure he wasn't alone with children. She didn't instruct staff to contact a state hotline.

