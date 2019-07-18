Excessive Heat Warning runs through Sunday afternoon as heat index soars

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few lingering showers early this morning should exit pretty quickly. Clouds will hang around through much of the morning but are expected to decrease through the afternoon.

A slight breeze may be about the only relief later this afternoon as heat and humidity build. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s while afternoon heat index will be running close to 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will run through Sunday afternoon as the combination of afternoon heat and humidity with push the heat index between 105 and 110 and then along with warm overnight lows, it will be hard to find much relief.

- Drink plenty of water

- Limit strenuous activities to the evenings and early mornings

- Don't leave pets or children in cars

- Check on those that may not have A/C

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.