Trump campaign press secretary to attend Kentucky GOP event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump campaign press secretary to attend Kentucky GOP event

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican officials say the national press secretary for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign will attend a GOP dinner next month in Lexington.

The state GOP says Kayleigh McEnany will be a special guest at the annual Lincoln Dinner scheduled for Aug. 17.

She previously worked as a political commentator at CNN prior to joining the Republican National Committee and serving as its national spokeswoman. McEnany is also the author of the book, "The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement."

State GOP officials say other prominent Republicans attending the dinner will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Gov. Matt Bevin. Many other GOP elected officials and candidates also will be in attendance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.