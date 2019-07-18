Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. Below are four pictures that aired on Thursday, July 18, 2019. If you have a great photo you would like to share, please send it to dmdavis@wsiltv.com or post it to our WSIL News 3 Facebook page. 

Credit: Allen Smith

Credit: Shawn Gossman

Credit: Jake Dunning

Credit: Zach Lewis

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poker Run & Cruise Night for a good cause.

    Poker Run & Cruise Night for a good cause.

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:52 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:52:33 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.  

  • Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019

    Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:43 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:43:01 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. 

  • Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

    Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:40 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:40:27 GMT
    PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
    PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647

    WSIL -- It's mostly about cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two German Shepherd's looking for a new home. 

    WSIL -- It's mostly about cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two German Shepherd's looking for a new home. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.