Jury deliberates for 2nd day on penalty in scholar's slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jury deliberates for 2nd day on penalty in scholar's slaying

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -  Jurors are set to resume deliberations on whether an ex-University of Illinois doctoral student deserves the death penalty for slaying a 26-year-old scholar from China.

Thursday will be their second day of deliberations on whether Brendt Christensen should die or spend the rest his life behind bars for abducting Yingying Zhang, raping her and beating her to death with a bat.

Jurors started deliberating Wednesday after closing arguments in Peoria federal court. The judge excused them after three hours.

The same jurors took less than 90 minutes to convict the 30-year-old at trial last month.

Their task in the penalty stage is harder and the stakes much higher. They must answer difficult questions, including whether Christensen displayed unique cruelty in how he killed Zhang and whether he exhibited redeeming qualities in his life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.