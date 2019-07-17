Showers tonight means more humidity tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers tonight means more humidity tomorrow

WSIL - Thunderstorms are moving away from the region tonight.  More puddles will only add to the humidity and high heat index values expected to top 105 each afternoon through the weekend.

Nick has an updated forecast on News 3 This Morning.

