Airline seat sizes bordering on dangerous: flight attendants

(WSIL) -- If you think airline seating is getting too tight, you are not alone. In fact, there's a good chance your flight attendant agrees with you.

Lori Bassani, of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), testified about the issue on Capitol Hill Wednesday. The APFA represents flight attendants working for American Airlines.

Bassani told the House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee, "It is a torture chamber for our passengers and for us, that also fly on our own airlines."

She said the decreasing size of plane seating is also a safety issue because it makes emergency exits "almost impossible" in certain situations.

Federal regulations mandate airlines be able to evacuate a plane in less than 90 seconds. Congress is requiring the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to specify seat dimension minimums later this year.

